Stamp Fairtex feeling no ill-effects from victory over Alyse Anderson, ready for return

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex admits she’s still fresh and ready to fight, even after a recent classic against American fighter Alyse Anderson just last month.

Stamp dominated Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in Denver, Colorado on May 5, winning via second-round knockout. A sharp kick to the midsection had Anderson reeling across the Circle and ended matters abruptly.

It should be of note that Stamp suffered no injuries in this fight, and took virtually no damage.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp says she’s ready to get the ball rolling on her next fight.

The Thai superstar said:

“I have no injuries from my last fight. I feel strong and ready to go.”

What’s next for the 25-year-old Pattaya native? Stamp’s victory over Anderson earned her a crack at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title, which is expected to be up for grabs later this year.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong raised the stakes during the ONE Fight Night 10 event week, and said Stamp would be moving on to battle dangerous South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee for the interim gold strap while the division’s current queen is out indefinitely.

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has not seen action inside the Circle since a close decision loss to ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan last September.

The tragic passing of Lee’s younger sister Victoria in late December has kept the Lee siblings out of the public eye, and out of commission for the indefinite future. There is currently no word on when, or even if Angela will return to continue her career, which led to ONE Championship’s decision to create the interim world title.

