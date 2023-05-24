Chatri Sityodtong says Mikey Musumeci, Stamp, and other ONE athletes inspire the world

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong’s dream of bringing his authentic martial arts promotion to the United States has finally come true.

Off the success of the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5, Sityodtong couldn’t help but express his gratitude for the opportunity to introduce his ONE Championship martial arts superheroes to American fans.

At the ONE Fight Night 10 official post-event press conference, Sityodtong talked about his athletes, two big names in particular, and how they inspire people all across the globe.

Watch the press conference below:

The Thai-Japanese billionaire entrepreneur said:

“Yes, these two are the best in the world. There’s no question about it. They’re the best for what they represent for humanity. If parents all across the States, and all across the world, if they put up posters of Mikey [Musumeci] or Stamp [Fairtex], those are great role models. Not because their kids want to be fighters, but because, ‘Hey, you want to be a doctor? You can overcome adversity like Mikey did. Do you want to become a CEO in the future? You got to do what Stamp did and take risks and sacrifices for a dream.' These are the most powerful messages that I want to spread around the world.”

Both Mikey Musumeci and Stamp Fairtex were victorious at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

Fans in the United States and Canada can relive all the action of that epic evening of martial arts for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

