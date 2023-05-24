Mikey Musumeci admits he was under intense pressure to perform at ONE Fight Night 10 because ‘jiu-jitsu can be boring’

No one puts more pressure on Mikey Musumeci than himself. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion believes he has an innate responsibility to bring the best of the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu to the mainstream and get fans interested in watching a pure grappling spectacle.

That's why ‘Darth Rigatoni’ makes it a point to be as violent as he can be, including disintegrating an opponent’s leg like a trash compactor and putting on a show for fans every time he steps inside the Circle.

Speaking to the Jiu-Jitsu Times in a recent interview, Musumeci admits that jiu-jitsu may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that the fighters also have the power to change all that.

The Italian-American athlete said:

“And jiu-jitsu can be boring. So having that as a co-main event on this crazy card – I had so much pressure to make this fight exciting. And I really didn’t want to let down the jiu-jitsu community.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci recently wowed fans in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in Denver, Colorado. The 26-year-old took care of business against IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai in the evening’s co-main event, winning by rear-naked choke submission to retain his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

It was an incredible performance by Musumeci, who made it look easy against a very talented and dangerous opponent.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the intense action of Musumeci’s submission grappling victory over Almarwai and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Amazon Prime.

