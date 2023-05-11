The first thing Mikey Musumeci asked Chatri Sityodtong after his submission victory over Osamah Almarwai

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has a massive responsibility on his shoulders to uplift the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, especially now that it’s featured on one of the most prestigious platforms in the world of martial arts.

Submission grappling has been a prominent fixture in ONE Championship events for the past couple of years. Musumeci has served as the face of the scene since he made his promotional debut in April 2022.

He registered latest victory over IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III last Friday night. After the event, Musumeci immediately turned to ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong and asked him one question.

In the ONE Fight Night 10 official post-event press conference, Musumeci revealed what that question was.

Skip to 17:50 mark as Musumeci enters the press conference in the below video:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“That’s the first thing I asked him [Chatri] when he came to the cage ‘Was it exciting, was it fine?’ Because I was so nervous.”

Mikey Musumeci feels his mission now is to make the sport of submission grappling exciting for mainstream audiences who may not be accustomed to the slower-paced action. He’s made it a point to be on the constant offensive against his opponents, in order to produce exciting submissions.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has done an incredible job so far, finishing two out of four opponents en route to winning the inaugural submission grappling world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Mikey Musumeci’s rear-naked choke submission of Osamah Almarwai and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes