Mikey Musumeci offers fans pizza and pasta after Osamah Almarwai victory

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is over the moon, following his latest world title defense against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 26-year-old Italian-American was so happy, that he wanted to give every fan in the stadium some pizza and pasta.

Musumeci said in his post-fight interview inside the Circle:

“Pizza and pasta on me, let’s go. Thank you everyone for coming.”

Mikey Musumeci battled Osamah Almarwai in the co-main event of the evening at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado on May 5th.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ dominated his opponent, the first IBJJF world champion from Yemen. He attacked at every instance and eventually finished Almarwai with a rear-naked choke.

Musumeci continued to talk about the opportunity to feature Brazilian jiu-jitsu matches in one of the biggest MMA events of the year. He said:

“I know it’s a big deal having a jiu-jitsu match as a co-main event. I really hope it was exciting for you guys. Even for people that don’t watch jiu-jitsu can appreciate this sport.”

It’s clear Mikey Musumeci is in a very unique position where he can grow the sport of submission grappling exponentially, and where he can show the world how exciting the spectacle can be.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch Musumeci’s clinical submission over Almarwai and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

