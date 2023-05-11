Chatri Sityodtong hails Mikey Musumeci as the “pound-for-pound greatest” grappler in the world

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong firmly believes his promotion is home to the best martial artists, including Mikey Musumeci, who he considers pound-for-pound the greatest submission grappler in the world right now.

Mikey Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, successfully defended his world title against fellow elite jiu-jitsu fighter Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A.

He did so by way of submission through a rear-naked choke that came at the 8:03 mark of the 10-minute contest, part of the stacked card for ONE’s first-ever live on-ground U.S. show.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ methodically wore down Yemeni Osamah Almarwai, first working on his opponent's legs before seamlessly transitioning his attack on the upper body of ‘Osa’ en route to the well-deserved victory.

The win earned Mikey Musumeci a $50,000 performance bonus from Sityodtong.

Having witnessed the impressive manner in which the Italian-American fighter defended his world title, Sityodtong could not help but praise the skills of the reigning champion.

He said during the post-event press conference:

“Again, these are the very best in the world. I genuinely believe that Mikey [Musumeci] right now is the best pound-for-pound greatest on the planet, technically speaking. I’m not talking about marketing and trash talk.”

Watch the press conference below:

The victory over Osamah Almarwai marked Mikey Musumeci's second defense of his world title.

His first defense came in January this year, where he defeated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 10 was presented to a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver. Its replay can be seen for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes