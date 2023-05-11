Mikey Musumeci bares his game plan against Osamah Almarwai following submission win

Mikey Musumeci’s game plan going into his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Osamah Almarwai was simple, yet effective; attack, attack, attack.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ made his fourth walk to the circle last Friday night as ONE Championship invaded the 1stBank Center in Denver for its highly anticipated North American debut. The evening did not disappoint with a slew of highlight-reel finishes, including one from New Jersey native Mikey Musumeci.

Immediately going on the attack, Musumeci was determined to get one of his patented leg locks, but as Almarwai defended well, he left an opening up top, allowing ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to transition into a rear-naked choke attempt. Cinching it in, Almarwai had no choice, but to tap with less than two minutes on the clock. Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event, Musumeci revealed that his game plan going into the bout was to be as aggressive as possible:

“Yeah like every second I’m in a match I’m attacking a submission to finish the match. There’s not one second in this match I wasn’t attacking to finish.”

Watch the full post-event press conference below:

Clearly, Mikey Musumeci’s game plan worked as he bagged his fourth-straight win inside the circle and second-straight ONE world title defense.

If things go his way, “Darth Rigatoni’ will share the circle with fellow ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson. With both men leaving the ‘Mile High City’ with a win and expressing an interest in competing against one another in a submission grappling super fight, there is no doubt that this is the fight Musumeci will be gunning for as he plots out his fifth appearance under the ONE Championship banner.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

