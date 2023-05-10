Mikey Musumeci celebrates and gets a post-fight hug from Stamp

Mikey Musumeci has a major cause for celebration. The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has successfully retained his belt against arguably one of the best grapplers in the world in Osamah Almarwai.

Sharing in the victory, long-time friend, waited for Musumeci backstage to express her excitement with a celebratory exchange of hugs and smiles.

ONE Championship shared their meeting with the caption:

“You love to see it 🙏❤️ @mikeymusumeci @stamp_fairtex.”

The Instagram reel sparked a whole set of chain reactions from the fans online, who took to the comment section below to express the following messages:

olddirtyhaynes:

"She just got invited to pizza and pasta! Let's go!"

prakdaddy22:

"One champion is like a family it’s pretty wild to see. But it’s wholesome."

pappa_k1ng:

"I don’t watch much submission grappling. But that was good and @mikeymusumeci speech and positivity made me a fan."

lazarte.sisters:

"Our 2 favorites ❤️💪🏼🔥"

Last Friday at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Mikey Musumeci clearly had some aggression to take out. His last submission grappling match earlier this year didn’t pan out the way he planned, so Musumeci doubled-down with full force to accomplish what he said he would do.

Right from the onset, the New Jersey native went on the offensive to attack his rival’s legs. Osamah Almarwai, the 2022 IBJJF no-gi world champion, instinctively defended the leg locks very well even after a few close calls.

But halfway past the match, Musumeci started to gain more traction when he transitioned to take the back and switch into a body lock. Eventually, the Italian-American grappler trapped Almarwai’s arm for several seconds until he sunk in the rear-naked choke.

With the victory in his hands, Musumeci forced his rival to tap at 8:03 into the match. To cap the night off, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ bagged a US$50,000 performance bonus from the CEO and Chairman of ONE Championship, Chatri Sityodtong.

Stamp Fairtex also had her fill of bonuses at ONE Fight Night 10. She received the 50K bonus after defeating Alyse Anderson by stoppage, improving her resume 10-2 to earn her a shot at the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

