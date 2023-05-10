Stamp Fairtex releases full schedule for her Australian seminar tour

Stamp Fairtex isn’t taking long breaks in her schedule.

Just a couple of weeks after her stunning knockout win over Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the Thai megastar will kick off her seminar tour across Australia.

Fairtex Training Center, Stamp’s home gym, released the schedule on Instagram with Queensland’s Double Dose Muay Thai taking the honors of being the tour’s first stop on May 19 (local time).

"Stamp Fairtex is going to Australia. Here is the current lineup for the first-ever Australian Seminar Tour. Stamp will be teaching her dynamic striking techniques, insights into her showmanship, and lots and lots of fun!”

Stamp will travel to 12 gyms across Queensland, Jamisontown, Sydney, and ultimately Melbourne.

ACSA will be Stamp’s final stop on May 28.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has always been one of the most fun-loving personalities in ONE Championship and she’s expected to bring a higher level of energy after her recent win.

Stamp made her United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend in Denver, and had the crowd inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in the very palm of her hands.

Despite taking on American star Alyse Anderson, Stamp had the crowd’s support throughout the match. Stamp thoroughly controlled the pace of the bout before deciding to punctuate it with a crushing kick to the body that immediately folded Anderson in the second round.

The win was Stamp’s eighth MMA win in ONE Championship and pushed her to contend for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title against Ham Seo Hee.

North American fans can relive Stamp’s knockout win, as well as the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, for free on Prime Video.

