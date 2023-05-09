Stamp Fairtex puts Denver crowd in a frenzy with nasty KO win over Alyse Anderson

ONE atomweight star and Thailand's most valuable MMA export, Stamp Fairtex made a triumphant US debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last weekend. The 25-year-old former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion faced American Alyse Anderson in front of a sold-out crowd at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

The fight was a marvelous two-round introduction to Stamp's talent and star power. To start with, she dazzled the crowd with her famous "Stamp Dance" during her walkout to the Circle. The Pattaya native then showed all facets of her game during the fight, from her grappling savvy to her Muay Thai ferocity.

Anderson came out light and quick on her feet, while Stamp looked relaxed as she always has at the beginning of her matches.. After landing a nifty right hand, the colorful Thai supestar bullrushed the American but was abruptly taken down for her troubles. Stamp, however, was able to defend and get back on her feet with ease.

Come the second round, Anderson caught one of Stamp's kicks but the crafty Thai fighter swung her body around and took Anderson's back. 'Lil' Savage' was able to shake Stamp Fairtex off and proceeded to clinch her up near the cage.

This proved detrimental as it allowed Stamp Fairtex to end the fight in vintage Muay Thai fashion: a clinch knee followed by a swift roundhouse kick to the liver. Alyse Anderson folded like a lawn chair and that's all she wrote.

The crowd went into a frenzy when the official result was announced: Stamp Fairtex defeated Alyse Anderson via KO (body kick) at 2:27 of Round 2.

With the victory, Stamp was awarded a sweet $50,000 performance bonus by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The win also improved her pro MMA record to 10-2 and secured an opportunity to fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship against Ham Seo Hee.

Watch her post-fight interview here:

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 event replay can be viewed for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

