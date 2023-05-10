Relive Mikey Musumeci’s textbook rear-naked choke submission over Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci earned his fourth straight victory inside the circle, securing a win over IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 delivered a wide variety of jaw-dropping finishes. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ contributed to the biggest night in ONE Championship history by scoring a slick rear-naked choke finish over Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. It was Musumeci’s second-straight world title defense and his fourth win in a row since signing with the promotion last year.

ONE Championship is giving fans the chance to relive Mikey Musumeci’s highlight-reel-worthy submission victory at ONE Fight Night 10.

“AND STILL! Mikey Musumeci 🇺🇸 submits Osamah Almarwai via rear-naked choke to retain the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title! 👑"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Fans and fellow fighters on Instagram took to the comments section to congratulate Musumeci on his big win at ONE on Fight Night 10, saying:

Stephen ‘Wonder Boy’ Thompson:

“Congrats champ!! 👏”

Ragnar_danneskj:

"OldMMickey is a robot. I’ve never seen anything like that before. The way he transitioned from one leg attack to the other is just unbelievable.”

chacemillah:

“Nicest guy ever!! What a champ!! #goat”

themerchantofseoul:

“Michael jordan of bjj”

With his win over Osamah Almarwai, Mikey Musumeci is eyeing up his next potential challenger inside the circle. That could potentially come against the promotion’s reigning ONE flyweight world champion, Demetrious Johnson. Musumeci and ‘Mighty Mouse’ have gone back and forth regarding a potential submission grappling super fight.

With Johnson earning a victory over Adriano Moraes in the ONE Fight Night 10 headliner, fans could see the two flyweight superstars square off in a can’t-miss grappling showcase.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

