Demetrious Johnson on why thoughts of retirement began to creep up

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson is truly one of the best martial artists of all time. However, at the end of the day, he’s still human just like the rest of us.

‘Mighty Mouse', who was hounded by retirement speculations in the weeks leading up to his trilogy fight with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10, broke his silence about the matter.

After breaking his deadlock with ‘Mikinho’ with a unanimous decision victory to retain his gold strap, a candid Johnson admitted he felt vulnerable thinking about what’s next for him.

‘DJ’ shared during the ONE Fight Night 10 Post-Event Press Conference:

“The reason I had these feelings, week 4, week 5 was probably the hardest time in all my training camp.

Back in the day, when I would fight in my world title fights, I remember when I was getting ready to fight Wilson Reis I would have nightmares that Wilson Reis would get my back. Like I’d be like ‘oh he’s gonna get my back.’"

Demetrious Johnson continued:

“I didn’t have nightmares when I was getting ready to fight Adriano, I was having nightmares about what I’m gonna do after I’m done fighting.”

Watch the press conference in its entirety below:

'Mighty Mouse’ knows he can't fight for a living forever, and has wisely broadened his horizons with wise investments over the years in preparation for his inevitable retirement.

With his kids growing by the day, the Washington native truly wants to spend every waking moment with his family. The tedious fight camps, of course, take some of that precious time away.

Skills-wise, it’s evident that Demetrious Johnson has not lost a step and perhaps has gotten even better with age.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch the replay of 'DJ's' trilogy match with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 free of charge.

