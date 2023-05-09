Demetrious Johnson would ‘love’ to snap Kairat Akhmetov’s winning streak

ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson takes pleasure in taking away an opponent’s red-hot momentum by giving them a slice of humble pie.

He made that clear in the aftermath of his five-round beatdown of Adriano Moraes in their trilogy at ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend.

After closing the chapter on his rivalry with ‘Mikinho’, a non-committal Johnson once again refused to give a definitive answer about his future.

‘Mighty Mouse’, though, appeared like he was leaning towards continuing his Hall of Fame career as soon as the second-ranked Kairat Akhmetov entered the Circle during ‘DJ’s' interview with Mitch Chilson.

‘The Kazakh’, who is coming off a dominant victory over Reece McLaren earlier in the same card, is expected to be the next man in line for a world title shot at 135 pounds.

In the post-event interview, Johnson addressed the fiery staredown between him and Akhmetov:

“I think Kairat Akhmetov is on a six-fight winning streak. I love when people are on winning streaks because I love taking it away from them”.

Demetrious Johnson talking about trading leather with Akhmetov is certainly music to fight fans’ ears, especially after the 36-year-old legend constantly teased retirement in the build-up to ONE Fight Night 10.

Judging by his masterful dissection of Adriano Moraes in their third and final meeting, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA standout still has a lot left in the tank.

Then again, only time will tell if Demetrious Johnson’s inner fire for fighting still burns as bright and if he decides to share the Circle with a formidable foe like Akhmetov.

In the meantime, Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the replay of Johnson’s latest performance at ONE Fight Night 10, free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes