Demetrious Johnson will consult with wife on future of MMA career

Demetrious Johnson will need to speak with his wife before deciding whether or not his mixed martial arts career is officially over.

‘Mighty Mouse’ successfully defended his ONE flyweight world championship against the very man he took the world title from, Adriano Moraes, at ONE Fight Night 10 last Friday night. Closing out their epic trilogy and further establishing himself as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport, many speculated that Johnson would hang up his gloves with a win in the ‘Mile High City.’

Speaking with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson immediately following his victory, Johnson asked the crowd if they wanted him to keep fighting. As expected, the crowd responded with a resounding yes, but Johnson revealed that the conversation about his future would be a private moment between him and his wife.

“You guys want me to keep on fighting? I got to talk to my wife first then I will get back to you. This is a behind-closed-doors discussion,” Johnson said.

With the victory over Adriano Moraes, Demetrious Johnson improved his ONE Championship record to 6-1 and 25-4 overall. With little left to prove, nobody could blame ‘Mighty Mouse’ for walking away, but should he choose to say, he already has a couple of opponents lying in wait.

The most obvious is Kairat Akhmetov. ‘The Kazakh’ scored his sixth-straight win inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 10, besting Reece McLaren for the second time to solidify his spot as the next man in line for a ONE flyweight world title shot. Akhmetov even entered the Circle following Friday night’s main event, engaging in a staredown with Johnson.

The other potential opponent is ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci. The two men have expressed an interest in competing against one another in a submission superfight inside the Circle. With both men walking away winners at ONE Fight Night 10, it could set the stage for a can’t-miss grappling showdown.

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

J. Torres @joeyfights



believes they could have continued fighting… Demetrious Johnson says he is planning to reach out to Urijah Faber, GSP & Khabib Nurmagomedov, to understand why they decided to retire. @MightyMouse believes they could have continued fighting… #ONEChampionship Demetrious Johnson says he is planning to reach out to Urijah Faber, GSP & Khabib Nurmagomedov, to understand why they decided to retire.@MightyMouse believes they could have continued fighting… #ONEChampionship https://t.co/WFTMnXkxNn

