Demetrious Johnson’s corner literally breaks the ice at ONE Fight Night 10 main event

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his golden strap last Friday night against longtime rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes.

The two battled each other across five rounds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, which took place live at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on May 5.

In a recent clip posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Johnson can be seen literally breaking a bag of ice in between rounds.

Watch here:

Johnson took care of business against Moraes with relative ease, opting to employ a clinch offensive that took away Moraes’ height and reach advantage. 'Mikinho' had difficulty finding his rhythm, as ‘Mighty Mouse’ kept the action tight and controlled.

When the decision was read unanimously for Johnson, many fans wondered if it was the last time we would see the American legend in the cage. Those concerns were temporarily quelled when he stood face to face with former flyweight world champion Kairat Akhmetov at center Circle.

The fight with Akhmetov is likely the next one to be made for Johnson. ‘The Kazakh’ was also victorious over Reece McLaren earlier in the evening, which served as somewhat of a de facto world title eliminator.

Whether or not Johnson will indeed return to see action one more time remains to be seen. He needs to consult with his wife first.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can watch Demetrious Johnson’s domination of Adriano Moraes and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III card absolutely free via replay on Amazon Prime.

Poll : 0 votes