Demetrious Johnson says wife will be first to know when he’s done with fighting

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson has hinted at retirement recently, but no one really knows for sure when he will hang up the gloves for good.

In a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Johnson said the first to know about his plans to leave the sport once and for all will be his lovely wife, Destiny.

‘Mighty Mouse’ said:

“When I think about my career, my biggest supporter is my wife. And I think for me to share that moment with the world instead of with her would be an injustice to what she's committed to me and my career.”

Watch the full interview below:

Johnson went on to explain to Helwani just how important his wife has been in his career. He added:

“Everything I wanted to do in my career, she went with me. She goes, 'I'm ready to move to Arizona.' And I was like, no, I said, we have a family. We have the training here and all that stuff. So she's put her life on hold, but a lot of the decisions we made in our marriage and our life have been based around me.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will put the ONE flyweight world title on the line against former titleholder ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes in the main event at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

The historic sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado this Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Only destiny will reveal if it truly is Johnson’s last hurrah:

“I think it would be fitting if I would have a sit down with her like, yeah, I think we're done. Let's move to the next chapter in our life, and then maybe we'll come here to Ariel Helwani's show. Hey, guys, I just want to let you guys know I'm done.”

Catch all the action on Sportskeeda and stay tuned for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens real time.

Poll : 0 votes