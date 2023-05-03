Demetrious Johnson says there’s no going back if he decides to retire

Reigning ONE flyweight world champion and overall legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson says that once he decides to walk away from mixed martial arts, there will be no looking back.

Johnson is 36 years of age. Despite still competing at the highest level, it’s clear he is in the twilight of his career, one that has lasted for nearly a decade and a half.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani during a recent guest appearance on The MMA Hour, Johnson talked about his close friend and former opponent Henry Cejudo, who semi-retired before coming back, and why following a similar path may not be for ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Johnson said:

“When I talked to him, he said he needed a break, but for me, I've been grinding, and so if I do step away, I don't see myself coming out. Unless something just falls, I gotta go back and do it. So we'll see.”

Catch the interview below:

Cejudo went into semi-retirement after a six-fight winning streak in the UFC, which included a win over Johnson. The two flyweights have since struck up an unlikely friendship and they remain close to this day, often training together.

‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will put his ONE flyweight world title on the line for the first and perhaps final time against former divisional king ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5. It will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

