Mikey Musumeci glad he was able to put on a show for fans in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10

Mikey Musumeci wasn’t just concerned with how he will perform against Osamah Almarwai, he also felt unease if he’d be able to put on an entertaining show in ONE Championship’s on-site debut in the United States.

Luckily for Musumeci, his successful defense of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title had the sold-out crowd inside 1stBank Center up on their feet.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ had a show-stealer of a victory when he submitted Osamah Almarwai with a rear-naked choke in one of the three world title fights at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

In the post-event press conference, Mikey Musumeci said he felt relieved to have delivered on a promise that he made leading up to ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

He said:

"Submission grappling can be boring for viewership if they don’t know what it is. So I really wanted to make sure that the fans could appreciate and enjoy it just like the other martial arts on the ONE card.”

Musumeci knew that he had to put on an absolute showing and made sure that he went into the attack the moment the opening bell rang in his fight against Almarwai.

Wasting no time to bring the fight to the ground, the 26-year-old pulled guard and had Almarwai in a nasty leg lock. Sensing that Almarwai won’t be tapping to his leg locks, Musumeci transitioned and took the Yemeni grappler’s back.

Musumeci then worked his way to a rear-naked choke that forced Osamah Almarwai to submit 8:03 into the contest.

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 card can be replayed for free via Prime Video in North America.

