Mikey Musumeci about to unleash ‘Pizza Mikey’ against Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci plans to unleash his alter ego, ‘Pizza Mikey’, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On Friday night, three world championship matchups will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado. The first of the high-stakes matchups features Musumeci defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai.

The promotion recently posted an Instagram video of ‘Darth Rigatoni’ revealing his secret weapon for his upcoming match:

“Honestly, my best performances have been Pizza Mikey. I won worlds with not one point scored on me, all submissions almost, eating only pizza. I think I’m better vibes when I’m eating pizza, so we’ll see."

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari via a rear-naked choke. Five months later, the American became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion by defeating Cleber Sousa. Musumeci last competed in January, taking out Gantumur Bayanduuren with a unanimous decision.

Musumeci’s upcoming opponent is arguably his toughest yet. Osamah Almarwai is a 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion who had a phenomenal year of competition after earning his black belt. Almarwai is making his promotional debut and plans to continue his impressive run by dethroning ‘Darth Rigatoni'.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai is one of many reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. In the main event, Demetrious Johnson looks to further his legendary resume by defending his ONE flyweight world championship in a trilogy matchup against Adriano Moraes.

The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

