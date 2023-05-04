Osamah Almarwai believes he’s a great stylistic matchup against Mikey Musumeci

Osamah Almarwai is heading into the biggest fight of his career, and he’s confident that he can deliver a show-stopping performance when he faces Mikey Musumeci in Colorado.

The 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion will challenge Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Ahead of his match this Friday at 1stBank Center, Osamah Almarwai told the South China Morning Post that his technique is the perfect stylistic matchup to Musumeci’s.

Osamah Almarwai said:

“I’ve been studying him and I respect him a lot. He’s done so much for the sport and it’s an honor for me to be competing against him. As I said, I train with the best and I want to test myself against the best. Mikey is one of the best in the world and I’m super excited to test my skills against him. I’m sure my style will match very well with his style. We’ll see on May 5th. When you respect somebody it means the preparation is going to be as hard as it gets.”

Mikey Musumeci is considered one of the greatest submission grapplers of his generation, perhaps of all time, and had five Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles before he made his ONE Championship debut in 2022.

Since then, ’Darth Rigatoni' has racked up a 3-0 record in ONE and become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion after beating Cleber Sousa for the strap at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Almarwai, meanwhile, had a stellar 2022 run wherein he won gold in the IBJJF World Master, IBJJF American Nationals, IBJJF Pans Championship, and ultimately the IBJJF No-Gi world title.

Mikey Musumeci and Osamah Almarwai’s match is part of the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card that will stream live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch the entire interview below:

