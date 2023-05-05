Mikey Musumeci puts on the final polish ahead of his world title defense

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is primed and ready to defend his throne against Yemen's Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. Come Friday night, 'Darth Rigatoni' will lock horns with IBJJF's No.1 No-Gi blackbelt grappler.

Needless to say, the 26-year-old has left no stone unturned as he may be facing his toughest challenge in ONE Championship this time around.

Ahead of the bout, Mikey Musumeci was seen doing some complex grappling drills in preparation for Almarwai:

"Roll with it 😎 Will “Darth Rigatoni” successfully defend the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Title against Osamah Almarwai this Friday at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video? 🏆 @mikeymusumeci"

Check out the Instagram post below:

Judging from the movements and positions of the drill, it seems Mikey Musumeci is looking at all options to get the finish. Considering how his last world title defense went, 'Darth Rigatoni' has gone on record that he'll favor chokes more now than joint locks. If this is true, then this drill tells us that the self-proclaimed BJJ nerd will not just go for leg locks.

Still, his opponent Osamah Almarwai is fully prepared for all leg attacks if ever the bout goes there come Friday night at 1stBank Center. In an interview with ONE Championshp, 'Osa' revealed what he and master Andre Galvao at ATOS Jiujitsu Academy are cooking up in preparation for Musumeci:

"I also have to be wary of doing leg entanglements. I’m training for this, of course. I have the best leg-lockers in the game at Atos. I have [Andre] Galvao, who is a six-time ADCC World Champion. We have the Ruotolos. We have many other colored belts you guys don’t know about, but they’re very good leg-lockers. So yeah, I’m confident. I’m ready for the match."

Mikey Musumeci will face Osamah Almarwai at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes