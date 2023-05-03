Mikey Musumeci recalls his BJJ journey in podcast interview with Brendan Schaub

It's safe to say that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is one of the most popular grapplers in the world today. Ahead of his world title defense against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video this weekend, 'Darth Rigatoni' is making the rounds in the MMA media to promote the event.

One of his stops was a podcast episode with well-known MMA personality and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Together with ONE Championship CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong, Mikey Musumeci spoke about a wide array of things, including his training regimen and the early beginnings of his career.

The 26-year old BJJ savant posted about his time on the "The Fighter and the Kid" podcast on his Instagram:

"Was awesome being on @thefighterandthekid podcast today with @brendanschaub and @yodchatri amazed how what started as an after school activity competing in small school gymnasiums as a kid got me to where I am today meeting so many incredible people all around the world! So thankful always! ❤️"

Watch the full podcast episode here.

Being featured in podcasts like "Fighter and the Kid" and the ultra-famous "Joe Rogan Experience" in the past means Mikey Musumeci is truly breaking through the mainstream consciousness. It was a great decision for 'Darth Rigatoni' to sign with ONE last year as the global Martial Arts organization has experienced a major surge in popularity in the past few years.

Mikey Musumeci, together with the great athletes on ONE's roster, has brought the promotion to the forefront of the fight business. So much so that ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil, with Musumeci being featured as one of the main attractions on May 5 at 1stBank Center.

'Darth Rigatoni' even made a compelling argument that the event on May 5th is the "greatest card" ever assembled. He posted this on his Instagram:

"MAY 5 THE GREATEST CARD EVER ? This might be the greatest martial arts card ever assembled! This is the debut of @onechampionship in the US. For us Americans, we have had many mma events, but one thing I can tell you about One championship, the energy in the arena can be compared to that of a concert, yet at the same time we see the beauty of the art part of martial arts in these matches."

The post went on for longer, but basically, the ONE world champion named every single epic battle featured on the ground-breaking Denver card.

Mikey Musumeci will face Osamah Almarwai at ONE’s historic on-site United States debut, ONE Fight Night 10. The event will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

