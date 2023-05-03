Mikey Musumeci says “both athletes have to try” to make submission grappling matches exciting

Mikey Musumeci believes it takes two to tango, especially when it comes to submission grappling matches.

Ahead of his second ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense against Osamah Almarwai this Friday, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ gave an honest assessment about making grappling-only matches more enticing for the masses.

When fought at the highest level between two aggressive yet clinical competitors, grappling-only matches can be described as an intricate chess match mixed with a marvelous display of savage brutality. But just like any combat sport, not every bout is as action-packed as fans would love it to be.

While Mikey Musumeci always aims to please with his high-wire style, he has no control if the other party does not approach the fight with the same intensity and vigor that he does.

The 26-year-old BJJ maestro told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“I feel like it’s up to both athletes to make it exciting and ONE’s rules does make it exciting, but both athletes have to try. I’m working on making it where I don’t even need the other person to try, I could just go out and do it.”

Catch the interview below:

Luckily for Musumeci, his upcoming challenger Osamah Almarwai is a submission hunter of the highest order, just like himself.

Moreover, ‘Osa’ also feels the weight of responsibility to make matches more exciting, especially for MMA fans who are new to submission grappling.

On May 5, at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video, these two masters of the grappling arts will showcase the true essence of the sport in front of a packed audience at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE’s historic on-site United States debut will air live in US primetime and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

