As far as Osamah Almarwai is concerned, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is human, just like the rest of us.

‘Osa’ will try to overcome the biggest challenge of his grappling career when he attempts to dethrone ‘Darth Rigatoni’ at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The high-stakes grappling war will be one of three world title fights in ONE’s on-location United States debut on May 5th at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Mikey Musumeci has displayed unparalleled brilliance since joining the Singapore-based organization last year. He went unbeaten in his first three bouts and absolutely wrecked Gantumur Bayanduuren’s leg in his last world title defense at ONE Fight Night 6 in January.

Still, Almarwai did his due diligence and found some apparent chinks in the world champion’s armor. Moreover, the Yemeni grappler went as far as suggesting he can finish Musumeci in their upcoming 10-minute showdown.

The promotional newcomer told Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post:

“I think I can get the submission, to be honest with you. I’ve been studying him and I’ve see some weaknesses in his game. I’ve been working on areas where I can get the submission.”

Training out of the famed Atos stable, Osamah Almarwai aims to shock the world by ousting the American in the most definitive way possible. To do so, he fine-tuned all aspects of his game, adding:

“Defense, of course, is a big part of my camp. It’s going to be exciting. We’re going to be chasing each other. It’s not going to be easy to submit Mikey, I’m not saying it is. But I believe in myself, I believe in my team, and I believe in my training. I believe I can get the tap,” said Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 will air live on US primetime and is free for existing Prime Video members in North America.

