Mikey Musumeci lauds ONE Championship for having the “best people” in every discipline

Mikey Musumeci says American fans in attendance at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video will be treated to greatness.

Aside from having three world titles on the line, ONE’s historic United States on-site debut also features the best fighters in each martial arts discipline, according to ‘Darth Rigatoni’.

On May 5, at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE Championship’s unique brand of combat sports will be on full display through mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling bouts.

Musumeci, who will be defending his ONE flyweight submission grappling crown against Osamah Almarwai on the same night, shared in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“You’ll watch the best people in that discipline. So you’ll watch the best Muay Thai guys, the best kickboxing guys, the best jiu-jitsu guys, and you’ll see all of the top guys. It doesn’t matter which discipline you’re watching it all becomes one with martial arts.”

Watch the full interview below:

Apart from elevating MMA through its Global Mixed Martial Arts Ruleset, ONE Championship also brought the striking arts to the mainstream through its star-studded Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

The Singapore-based promotion then put the spotlight on submission grappling by bringing in the best talents in the world, including Mikey Musumeci.

After steamrolling formidable opponents like Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and most recently, Gantumur Bayanduuren, the 26-year-old grappling savant welcomes the challenge that Osamah Almarwai brings.

‘Osa’, after all, is the first black belt IBJJF World No-Gi and Pan No-Gi champion from Yemen and the Middle East, among other impressive accolades.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the Musumeci and Almarwai bout along with the entire stacked ONE Fight Night 10 card, live on US primetime free of charge.

