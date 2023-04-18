Mikey Musumeci going back to ‘old’ BJJ black belt routine in latest training camp

Mikey Musumeci is sticking to what he knows best ahead of his second world title defense against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

‘Darth Rigatoni’s ONE flyweight submission grappling crown will be up for grabs in the promotion’s historic first on-site event on US soil on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

A decorated multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, the 26-year-old has carried the same success over to the Circle, where he remains undefeated in three bouts.

His methodical preparation and keen attention to detail in training camp are a big reason for that.

Musumeci, who has found success in both gi and no-gi, revealed the method he’s been following in preparation for his fellow BJJ black belt, Osamah Almarwai. The Evolve MMA standout told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

“Training’s been great. I’m honestly back to my old routine that I won every worlds I’ve done in black belt.”

Interestingly enough, the New Jersey native admitted he’s also keeping the traditional gi on during his rolling sessions, adding:

“I’ve been doing a lot of gi training also, my main training partner for the last seven years has been a guy named Rene Lopez. Me and him both live in Vegas and we just push each other so much so. I want to go back like how I used to train more, so every day I’ve been doing one gi round with him, just really tough.”

Watch the interview below:

In hindsight, Mikey Musumeci going back to his old ways of training makes a ton of sense considering he’ll be up against another fellow decorated BJJ specialist.

Despite being a ONE newcomer, Almarwai is no slouch on the ground. ‘Osa’ is the first black belt IBJJF World No-Gi and Pan No-Gi champion from Yemen and the Middle East and is currently the no.1 ranked IBJJF No-Gi fighter in the rooster division.

For sure, we can all expect a technical and highly entertaining match between these two ground maestros at ONE Fight Night 10. The entire card will air live and for free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

