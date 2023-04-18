Mikey Musumeci says he’d love to have technical submission stoppages in ONE Championship

Mikey Musumeci wants ONE Championship to add technical stoppages to their submission grappling ruleset.

This past January, Musumeci defended the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship for the first time against Gantumur Bayanduuren. Although he won by unanimous decision, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ did not seem to enjoy the experience.

Throughout the match, the 26-year-old phenom secured several leg locks, twisting and pulling Bayanduuren’s ligaments in different directions. The Mongolian-born competitor decided not to tap, leading to a torn MCL, ACL, meniscus, and broken ankle. As a result, there have been debates about whether ONE should implement a rule where the referee can stop a match in similar scenarios.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Mikey Musumeci was asked if he supports technical submissions being applied. He responded by saying:

“Thank you! Yes I would love TS (technical submission) stoppages in scenarios like I just had in that match. After the match i was told if i would have just let go and stood up they would have intervened and stopped the match, but how was i supposed to know that ! i was never in a situation like that before :(“

On May 5, Mikey Musumeci returns to the Circle for his second world title defense at ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. Musumeci has been matched up against Osamah Almarwai, a 2022 No-Gi world champion. The ONE flyweight submission grappling world title match goes down inside the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

