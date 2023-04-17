Mikey Musumeci wants to transition into MMA but knows he won’t be in it for a long time

Mikey Musumeci plans to compete in MMA for a few fights in the future.

Before prioritizing submission grappling, Musumeci started Muay Thai at a young age. Now that he’s emerged as a BJJ superstar, fans have wondered if ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will ever combine his martial arts disciplines and compete in MMA.

During an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, Musumeci was asked if there is a chance he would transition to MMA or Muay Thai. He had this to say:

“I have aspirations for MMA in the future. I did Muay Thai over 7 years as a kid, but I would have to relearn alot. I am 26 now so I have so many years to study and learn Muay Thai again. Definelty would love to do MMA, but only for a limited time so I don't get too much CTE hahaha”

Mikey Musumeci’s last appearance in the Circle was in January when he defended the lightweight submission grappling world championship for the first time against Gantumur Bayanduuren. Since making his promotional debut in April 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has also defeated the legendary Masakazu Imanari and Cleber Sousa.

The 26-year-old BJJ phenom’s next title defense will be on May 5 against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The event goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, with two other world championship bouts joining Mikey Musumeci vs. Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

