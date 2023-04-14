Mikey Musumeci is a grappling prodigy, and seeking his wisdom about the sport is always a good idea for anyone who is passionate about jiu-jitsu.

As ‘Darth Rigatoni’ prepares to compete at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5th, he took some time to answer some questions from fans in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit.

A self-proclaimed “big fan” of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion took the opportunity to ask Musumeci for advice.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“One piece of advice in terms of jiu jitsu, I don't feel qualified to give life advice. I'm always struggling myself hahaha [but it] would be to leave your ego at the door in training. It's ok to lose in training - you are there to make mistakes so you grow, so making your training about improving, also competing not to win but to improve as well. The goal of all of this is to make your jiu jitsu the best it can be, results in competition will come as an indirect result of that.”

The 26-year-old grappling phenom has not experienced a lot of losses in his professional career, which is a testament to his tireless work on the mats. His advice gives us a glimpse of his approach to training, and it’s no wonder why he is still getting better despite already being one of the best in the world.

On May 5th, Mikey Musumeci will look to show his latest improvements when he takes on IBJJF world champion Osamah Alamarwai at ONE Fight Night 10. The match will be Musumeci’s second defense of his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Fans in North America can watch the action from 1stBank Center in Colorado live and for free via Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

