Mikey Musumeci says he felt he was hacking off Gantumur Bayanduuren’s leg in their match

At ONE Fight Night 10, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will look to defend his title for the second time.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first ever event in the United States, live from the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Musumeci will be competing in one of the night's three world championship bouts at the top of the card, representing ONE’s submission grappling divisions with a huge opportunity to compete on this stage.

Before he competes against Osamah Almarwai in the United States, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ recently took part in a Reddit Ask Me Anything, giving the fans an opportunity to pose him any questions that came to mind.

One fan, Tailhook101, took this chance to ask the champion how he felt during his last title defense. At ONE Fight Night 6 in January, Mikey Musumeci successfully defended his title with a dominant display against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Whilst the contest went to a unanimous decision, it was hard to imagine the judges being called into action after Musumeci caught his opponent in a series of vicious leg attacks that clearly caused significant damage to his challenger.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ immediately spoke about feeling uneasy throughout the contest and reflected on the experience after being asked:

“What was going through your mind as you felt Gantumur’s knee shred apart?”

Musumeci responded:

“I felt like i had an ax in my hand and i was cutting off someones leg. It made me feel psychotic :(“

Screenshot from Musumeci's Reddit AMA

The flyweight submission grappling world champion will return at ONE Fight Night 10 to face Osamah Almarwai in the sold out 1stBank Center. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

