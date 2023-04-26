Mikey Musumeci thinks he’ll “adjust fast” to Colorado’s altitude

While most fighters are already dreading the infamous Colorado altitude, Mikey Musumeci treats it as an extra hurdle he simply has to overcome.

Truth be told, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ believes the elevation won’t be much of a factor when he defends his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the second time against the upset-seeking Osamah Almarwai.

The high-stakes grappling affair will be one of three world title fights at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The promotion’s on-ground US debut will take place on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Musumeci has participated in countless grappling tournaments all over the United States throughout his stellar Brazilian jiu-jitsu career. The New Jersey native has also trained in Colorado before and claimed the high altitude is not as bad as people think.

He shared in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I’ve trained in Colorado before and everyone was like ‘oh you’re gonna die when you go there’ and I felt normal. So I don’t know like if this is just a mental thing and I just gotta push.”

Musumeci also acknowledged that it could be different in an intense 10-minute grappling firefight, but said his adaptability should push him through. He added:

“So I’ve done it before and I didn’t feel bad. I think that I’ll definitely feel like a little weird maybe like a day or two, but I’ll adjust fast. I’ll be fine.”

Catch the full interview below:

Apart from his virtuosic understanding of the intricacies of grappling, Mikey Musumeci is truly one of the most insanely conditioned athletes in the world.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ‘Darth Rigatoni’s scramble with Osamah Almarwai live in US primetime and free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes