Mikey Musumeci expects Osamah Almarwai to be aggressive

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci feels a deep responsibility to the sport of jiu-jitsu to keep his matches as exciting as possible.

The 26-year-old Italian-American grappling ace is arguably the best pound-for-pound jiu-jitsu fighter on the planet. He is the first-ever submission grappling world champion in ONE Championship, and in a couple of weeks’ time, Musumeci will make the second defense of his coveted belt.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against Saudi-born Yemeni grappler and IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

It’s ONE Championship’s historic first-ever U.S. on-ground event, which will go down at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th. The show will stream live and absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci says he expects nothing but aggression from Almarwai, in order to keep their match exciting for the fans in attendance.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I’m just going to run forward and I expect him to do the same. We literally have to have this vibe to make it exciting because jiu-jitsu could be boring for people who don’t know jiu-jitsu.”

The sold-out arena will host thousands of people craving an exciting night of martial arts, and it’s a very rare that submission grappling has played such a prominent role in a professional combat sports event.

Mikey Musumeci is right to feel pressured to deliver an exciting grappling affair, in order to keep the interest in BJJ rapidly on the rise.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 10, as we bring you news straight from the source in Colorado.

Poll : 0 votes