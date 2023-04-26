Osamah Almarwai talks about training with the Ruotolo brothers at Atos

At ONE Fight Night 10, Osamah Almarwai will challenge one of the best grapplers on ONE Championship’s constantly expanding submission grappling roster.

Looking to defend his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time, Mikey Musumeci will be hoping for another clinical performance on May 5.

Since ONE Championship has started to push submission grappling to the forefront, the promotion has become a home for some of the top competitors in the world. By having it featured alongside other martial arts that fans are already accustomed to watching, there’s a big opportunity to put more eyes on submission grappling than ever before.

There’s no better argument for this point than ONE Fight Night 10. This historic night for the promotion will see ONE host its first ever event in the United States. Live from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, Musumeci will face off with Almarwai in one of the night’s three world championship matchups, all of which showcase a different aspect of martial arts that all call ONE home.

In preparation for his high stakes matchup, Osamah Almarwai has been getting some training in with two of the other big names on ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his experience training with the Ruotolo twins at Atos:

“Every single day, they help me. They’re very outgoing. They’re super nice kids. I love training with them.”

Mikey Musumeci will face off against Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

