Mikey Musumeci has a ‘huge responsibility’ to put on exciting match with Osamah Almarwai

With their showdown billed as a marquee offering, ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci said he and Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai have a huge responsibility to deliver a worthy performance.

The two top Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners will be featured in a world title match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5 in the United States. The event will mark ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Playing in the landmark show and as a co-main event at that, Mikey Musumeci said fight fans are going to expect a lot from him and Osamah Almarwai.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“Me and him have a huge responsibility this time, it’s the first card in the U.S. and we’re the co-main event of this card in the U.S. with all MMA fans so we cannot have this boring match where we’re paddy cake and running and stuff. So when I go out in this match, I’m just gonna sprint at him.”

Watch the interview below:

Mikey Musumeci will be making his second world title defense after becoming champion in September last year. He successfully defended his belt back in January, lording it over Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Almarwai, for his part, is making his ONE debut and wants it to be a triumphant one. He has long trained at Atos BJJ in San Diego, California, under the guidance of head coach and ONE athlete Andre Galvao.

Prior to joining the promotion, the Yemeni fighter added a first-place finish in the 2022 IBJJF No-Gi World Championships to his long list of accomplishments.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes