Mikey Musumeci feels great whenever he flies to Asia to compete

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci finds himself making little adjustments whenever he travels from the United States to Asia for competition or whatever engagement. However, that is not the case when he returns back to the U.S.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, relaying the stuff he goes through when he flies long haul.

Mikey Muscumeci said:

“I just got back to the U.S. like a week ago, it was honestly like hell battling jet lag. I don’t know why I do it, but like every time I go from the U.S. to Asia it’s an instant adjustment, you feel great. You take melatonin, you sleep that night, you feel fine. But whenever I come back from Asia to the U.S., I die. It’s over a week of just battling jet lag. Melatonin stops working, caffeine doesn’t work, you just feel like shit for a good week or two weeks. It’s tough.”

Watch the interview below:

Since joining ONE Championship last year, Italian-American fighter Mikey Musumeci has been a more frequent traveler to Asia. All three of his fights to date, including the one in which he won the flyweight submission grappling world title in October, took place in the region.

Good thing for the top Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, for his next fight he will not have to travel too far as it is going to take place on U.S. soil.

Mikey Musumeci will be part of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5. It is ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, happening at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

He will make his second defense of his world title against Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai, who like the reigning champion is a world-class and bemedalled BJJ fighter.

Recognizing who he is up against, Mikey Musumeci, who's battled sambo and mixed martial arts fighters in the circle previously, has been busy sharpening his skills for Osamah Almarwai and is satisfied with how it has been going.

He said:

“Man, training’s been great.”

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

