Mikey Musumeci polishes his leg transitions ahead of ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is polishing his transitions and submissions ahead of his world title bout at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

The 26-year-old is scheduled to make his second world title defense against Yemen's Osamah Almarwai, who is making his promotional debut. Musumeci is 3-0 inside the circle, with victories over Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Souza, and most recently, Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Ahead of his next match, watch the world champ polish his leg transitions below:

"Mikey Musumeci stays flowing 🌊 Will 'Darth Rigatoni' successfully defend the ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Championship against Osamah Almarwai on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10? 🏆"

Mikey Musumeci discusses what ONE Championship stands for

The American grappling star has made it clear how proud he is to compete under ONE Championship's banner. He recently spoke with the promotion about what the brand stands for, saying:

“That’s what ONE Championship stands for, and that’s what Singapore stands for. Singapore connects all the different cultures together. And it does a very good job at it. I feel like that’s what we’re doing with ONE Championship.”

'Darth Rigatoni' added:

“We’re spreading martial arts to the whole world, so it’s cool to be a part of that. And no matter where you’re from, what religion or background you have, we all have this similarity of loving martial arts, and we’re all able to appreciate it and enjoy it together.”

ONE has been a pioneer in bringing the sport of submission grappling to the mainstream, led by Musumeci, Danielle Kelly, and the Ruotolo brothers.

Musumeci now finds himself competing on the main card of ONE's historic event that will serve as the promotion's first-ever event to be hosted in the United States.

The headliner features the third leg of the flyweight trilogy between icons Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes.

Make sure to watch ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to see Mikey Musumeci attempt to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Yemen's Osamah Almarwai, live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

