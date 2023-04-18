Mikey Musumeci hopes to find answers for questions Osamah Almarwai will present

Mikey Musumeci is someone who’s always down to put himself in a challenging situation. His upcoming world title match against Osamah Almarwai is no different.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will put his gold on the line against Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III this May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Both Almarwai and Musumeci are submission aces with multiple Brazilian jiu-jitsu world titles between them, and their matchup is already making the American grappler hyped up.

Musumeci, in an interview with South China Morning Post, described his excitement about facing off against a fellow BJJ artist since it presents a whole skillset that would surely put his technique to the test.

He said:

“I’m blessed about this every second you know and I’m just excited to see what he’s gonna bring to the match and if I’ll have the answers or not.”

Mikey Musumeci captured five BJJ world titles before he entered ONE Championship. He’s been nothing but perfect in his campaign inside the circle.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is 3-0 under the ONE banner and became the inaugural flyweight submission grappling world champion when he beat Cleber Sousa for the belt at ONE on Prime Video 2 in October 2022.

He’s since defended the gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE Fight Night 6 this January via unanimous decision.

Osamah Almarwai, meanwhile, is making his ONE Championship debut this May. The Atos Gym grappler most recently became an IBJJF no-gi world champion this 2022.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first live event in the United States and will be broadcast live on North American television live and for free via Prime Video.

