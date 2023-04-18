Mikey Musumeci teases upcoming match against Demetrious Johnson

The long-teased super-fight between Mikey Musumeci and Demetrious Johnson may be closer to happening than we think.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has long lobbied for a submission grappling showdown with fellow ONE world champion Demetrious Johnson. It now looks as though the New Jersey native will get his wish.

Participating in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), Mikey Musumeci was asked about the status of his dream match with the reigning ONE flyweight titleholder. He responded with a very exciting answer:

“If I win this next match in May I believe it’s all set to happen! Mighty Mouse already agreed also!!! :) <3”

Both men are scheduled to defend their respective titles at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5.

Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line against debutant Osamah Almarwai. With 22 career BJJ wins under his belt, Almarwai holds the distinction of being the first black belt IBJJF World No-Gi and Pan No-Gi champion from Yemen. Next, he looks to add ONE gold to his laundry list of accomplishments.

Mikey Musumeci will go into the bout undefeated inside the Circle. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ immediately became a fan-favorite with his impressive debut performance against grappling legend Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156 last year. He followed that up with a dominant performance against Cleber Sousa to capture the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Musumeci’s first defense came against Mongolia’s Gantumur Bayanduuren in January. He retained his title with another impressive win, setting the stage for his showdown with Osamah Almarwai.

Scheduled to headline ONE Fight Night 10 is a highly anticipated trilogy bout as Demetrious Johnson puts his title on the line against the same man he took it from, Adriano Moraes.

Deadlocked at 1-1, with each holding a highlight-reel-worthy victory over the other, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will attempt to fend off the eight-time titleholder and establish himself as the greatest flyweight fighter in the history of mixed martial arts.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

