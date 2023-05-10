Demetrious Johnson says he was comfortable letting his sons watch him fight live

Fighting in front of his entire family is something new for Demetrious Johnson, but he handled it like a true professional.

At ONE Fight Night 10 this past weekend, the Singapore-based promotion left a mark with its United States on-site debut at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Considering he didn't need to fly to Asia this time around, the ONE flyweight world champion decided to bring the entire Johnson brood along with him.

This included ‘DJ’s two young sons Maverick and Tyron, who witnessed what their old man does best in person for the very first time.

Speaking to the media during the post-event press conference, ‘Mighty Mouse’ openly discussed what it was like having his boys around when he shared the Circle with Adriano Moraes for the third and final time:

“The reception was amazing. To see my kids, it was funny because everyone was like 'Oh man when you see your kids, you know outside the cage, you’re just gonna get nervous' I was like 'No.' I’ve been doing this for a long time so when I got in the cage and I turned, I saw Maverick and Tyron I was like 'Hey what’s up guys, hey hey what’s happening boys?'”

To be fair, Demetrious Johnson has always adopted a business-like approach in every fight of his illustrious career.

While the American legend insists it was just another day in the office for him, it's obvious having his children in attendance when he ended his rivalry with Adriano Moraes only made the victory much sweeter.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the replay of Johnson vs Moraes III, along with the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card, free of charge.

