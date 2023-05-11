Mikey Musumeci credits Leo Vieira for teaching him a very effective technique

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci delivered another impressive display of his skills to get his hand raised inside the circle.

In front of a sold-out crowd inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the pizza-loving grappling specialist successfully defended his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

Taking on what many saw as his toughest test to date under the ONE Championship banner, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ showed the elite level that he is currently at, submitting Osamah Almarwai via rear-naked choke at 8:03 of the contest.

Whilst he was able to showcase his style against a fellow jiu-jitsu competitor and attack with multiple submission threats, the most impressive part of his performance was the way he adapted his approach.

After getting close to a leg lock finish, he made the decision to abandon that particular attack to avoid tunnel vision, choosing to hunt for his opponent's back instead to work for the eventual match-winning choke.

In his post-fight interview inside the circle, Mikey Musumeci gave credit to the coach that taught him the technique that secured the victory in Colorado:

“I think I did the Leo grip from vice president Leo Vieira. It’s my favorite pass. Shoutout to him for teaching me that pass in 2016. It’s the best pass and he taught me that so thank you professor.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

With another win under his belt competing under the ONE Championship banner, Musumeci is continuing to prove that he is on another level right now as one of the best grapplers on the planet.

North American fans can revisit his submission win over Osamah Almarwai and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 via the free replay of the event on Prime Video.

