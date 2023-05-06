ONE Fight Night 10 results and recap: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Edgar Tabares

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship on the line in the ONE Fight Night 10 co-main event on Friday night. Rodtang went toe-to-toe with Mexico’s first-ever WBC Muay Thai champion, Edgar Tabares. Making his promotional debut, Tabares entered the bout with an- upset on his mind as he squared off with one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports.

'The Iron Man’ took his time walking to the circle, soaking in the energy from the capacity crowd at the 1stBank Center. The opening round saw the two fighters taking their time downloading information on one another. Things certainly picked up in the second with Rodtang beginning to pour on the pressure, showing little respect for the power coming back at him.

Rodtang continued to land upstairs and Tabares focused primarily on attacking the lead leg. With ‘The Iron Man’ in hot pursuit, Tabares threw a kick to keep distance. Rodtang caught the kick prompting Tabares to throw a spinning elbow attack.

Easily telegraphed, Rodtang avoided danger and delivered his own brutal elbow strike that dropped Tabares in the second round. Unable to gather himself in time to answer the 10-count, referee Olivier Coste called a stop to the bout, declaring Rodtang the winner via technical knockout.

Official Result: Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Edgar Tabares via TKO (elbow) 1:34 of Round 2.

Following the match, Rodtang revealed that he wants a long-awaited trilogy bout with the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty. ‘The Iron Man’ was also the recipient of a $100,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his dominant performance inside the circle.

