Mikey Musumeci shares his food and dieting philosophy

Mikey Musumeci went in front of the cameras to share his food and dieting philosophy this week.

The grappling champion is famously known to be on a strict regimen that consists of eating only pizza and pasta once daily. The fact that he relies on this diet alone, continues to stun fans and athletes alike to this day as he swears it helps him refuel cleanly after training.

This week, he took fans to the kitchen to explain his all-carb diet while making his favorite Italian pasta dinner.

ONE Championship released the preview on Instagram with the caption:

“ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci knows how to carbo load 😳 Who should “Darth Rigatoni” defend his belt against NEXT? @mikeymusumeci.”

Last Friday, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made splashing headlines yet again after shutting down IBJJF no-gi world champion Osamah Almarwai. The New Jersey native accomplished what he set out to do to a tee, and was ecstatic when he got the choke after 8:03 of grueling action.

Osamah Almarwai for his part, did well to subvert Musumeci’s leg lock attempts early but every time he would scramble free, Musumeci would take control once again. Indeed, it was a masterful performance by the defending flyweight king.

As a result, the unforgettable submission improved Mikey Musumeci’s record to 4-0 in ONE Championship and earned him a well-deserved US$50,000 performance bonus.

