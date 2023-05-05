Osamah Almarwai wants to run it back in the Middle East if he beats Mikey Musumeci

Saudi-born Yemeni submission grappler Osamah Almarwai is excited to compete in his scheduled fight this week. So much so that he already wants a repeat of it in the Middle East.

‘Osa’ will vie for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title currently held by American ace Mikey Musumeci in the co-headlining fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on Friday, May 5th, in the United States. It will mark his ONE Championship debut and at the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which will take place at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

During the ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs for ONE Fight Night 10 on Thursday, Osamah Almarwai shared that he trained hard for his showdown with Mikey Musumeci. If fortunate enough to win, he wants the same to take place in his own backyard.

The decorated jiu-jitsu fighter said:

“This is what I’ve been training for my whole life. Just going for submissions at ONE Championship, that’s what it’s all about. Inshallah, God-willing, when I win the belt on Friday, I went to Mikey’s backyard in the US. Hopefully, we can run it back somewhere in my backyard in the Middle East.

Osamah Almarwai will be the first elite jiu-jitsu opponent to challenge Mikey Musumeci under ONE to date. He has vowed to take the fight to the reigning champion in his push to see his world title hopes through.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu standout Osamah Almarwai won top prizes in top international jiu-jitsu competitions. This includes the IBJJF No-Gi American Nationals and IBJJF No-Gi World Championships.

Mikey Musumeci, for his part, is seeking to make it a second straight successful defense of the world title he won last September. He retained the belt back in January when he dominated Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

