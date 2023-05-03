Osamah Almarwai, Tye Ruotolo wrap up final sessions at Atos affiliate

Osamah Almarwai was seen finishing his training camp alongside Tye Ruotolo, Kade Ruotolo, and Michael Liera Jr.

Almarwai is jumping into deep waters for his first submission grappling match with ONE Championship. The 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world champion has been matched up against Mikey Musumeci, ONE’s undefeated flyweight submission grappling world champion.

With only several days before ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, Osamah Almarwai joined Tye Ruotolo, who is also competing on May 5, and several others for a training session at Logos BJJ, an Atos affiliate. Almarwai posted a photo and short video on Instagram of their training with the caption saying:

“Last few sessions before @tyeruotolo and I get to show our hard work to the 🌎 on #ONEFightNight10 Thank you @lierajr for welcoming us in your amazing academy @logosbjjdenver .”

Osamah Almarwai has a tough test waiting for him at ONE’s first event in North America. Since making his promotional debut in April 2022, Mikey Musumeci has defeated Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Gantumur Bayanduuren. It’ll be intriguing to see if Almarwai can overcome Musumeci’s creativity and volume of submission attempts to emerge victorious inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo will take on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in the same event. The 20-year-old has secured submission wins in his two Circle appearances against Garry Tonon and Marat Gafurov, earning a $50,000 performance bonus each time. He looks to continue his reign of terror by taking out ‘The Dutch Knight.’

ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes