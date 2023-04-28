Osamah Almarwai says the Ruotolo brothers’ knowledge of jiu-jitsu is ‘amazing’

IBJJF No Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai is headed into perhaps the biggest match of his career when he takes on ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci in a couple of weeks’ time at ONE Fight Night 10.

The 31-year-old Yemeni grappler has a lot of help to get him ready for his first ONE world title opportunity, as he currently trains at the renowned Atos gym with legend Andre Galvao, as well as phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

The Ruotolo brothers, in particular, have been a huge assistance to Almarwai in his preparations to battle Musumeci.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Osamah Almarwai talked about getting advice from Kade and Tye Ruotolo whenever he studies certain positions.

‘Osa’ said:

“Yeah, they’ve been doing it since they were, I think, 3 years old. The knowledge they have in jiu-jitsu is like, you ask them about any position, they’ll just give you so much knowledge. It’s amazing. It’s amazing to be around them because they help everyone.”

The Ruotolo twins are a pair of jiu-jitsu black belt phenoms who have won a series of prestigious competitions since they were teenagers. Kade is currently the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, while Tye is the youngest IBJJF world champion in history.

Needless to say, Almarwai certainly has the facilities necessary to get himself ready for Musumeci.

Osamah Almarwai challenges ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via Amazon Prime.

