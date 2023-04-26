Osamah Almarwai says Andre Galvao’s constant presence motivates his students

Osamah Almarwai is not at all surprised that Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao is a successful mentor because he walks the talk.

Founder of the famed Atos Jiu-Jitsu in San Diego, California, Galvao throughout the years has helped hone the skills of many top athletes in the academy, including Yemeni fighter Almarwai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Saudi-born Osamah Almarwai was all praise to the champion Atos coach, who he said lives and breathes jiu-jitsu from which people around him draw inspiration from.

He said:

“He is there every single day running two competition classes, one at 7 a.m. and the other one at 10:45. And he comes again at night, and he teaches us. He’s always there. I think that’s what motivates the competitors. Because if your instructor’s there, you have no excuse not to show up.”

Osamah Almarwai is currently preparing for his ONE Championship debut on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

The BJJ black belt will take on ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a title showdown, which will be part of the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in North America.

Osamah Almarwai is sharpening his grappling skills at Atos under the guidance of Galvao and the rest of his team, alongside world-class competitors like Tye Ruotolo and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

Seeking to prevent Almarwai from having a winning debut is Mikey Musumeci, who is making his second defense of the world title he won in September last year.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado. It will be available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

