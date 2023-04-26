Osamah Almarwai shares what he thinks is the ‘reason for Atos’ success’

Yemeni submission grappler Osamah Almarwai found his way to Atos Jiu-Jitsu four years ago. He is thankful that he trains at the famed academy because it has helped him advance his career.

Honing his skills under the guidance of Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao, Osamah Almarwai has gone on to win in many competitions since hooking up with San Diego, California-based Atos.

That's included bagging gold medals at the IBJJF No-Gi American Nationals and Pan American Championships and earning a first-place finish at the 2022 IBJFF No-Gi World Championships. While also with the famous academy, he also earned his black belt in BJJ.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 31-year-old BJJ submission grappling ace shared that Atos has been successful in honing athletes like him because of the commitment that the people behind the team have in what they do, particularly its founder Galvao.

Saudi-born Osamah Almarwai said:

“Galvao puts a lot of heart into this. What I notice something different about Atos is that Galvao is there every single day, which I think that’s the reason for Atos’ success.”

Osamah Almarwai will be making his ONE Championship debut on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States.

He will take on reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci in a title showdown, part of a stacked offering prepared for the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in North America.

And just like his big fights in the past, Almarwai is gearing up for the Mikey Musumeci fight at San Diego, California-based Atos. He is being readied by Galvao and his team while also getting valuable input from other top-level teammates, including fellow ONE fighter Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade, who is the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10 will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado and is available live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

