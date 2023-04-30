Mikey Musumeci interested to see if Osamah Almarwai can find his vulnerabilities

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is yearning for a legitimate challenge inside the Circle after dominating his three prior opponents.

The 26-year-old Italian-American jiu-jitsu savant is known for obsessively drilling every technique from every possible situation. As such, he is excited to see if his next opponent can really push him to the limit.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream for free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Musumeci talked about wanting to finally be put to the test against a worthy foe:

“I want to see his reactions to what I’m working on. I want to see if he gives me something I didn’t take into account when I was training. Because I obsess about every possible reaction my opponent can give me and if I have an answer to that. So these guys that are training for me are preparing to try to give me reactions I’m not used to.”

In his first three fights for ONE, Musumeci took on some interesting challenges, including a Japanese legend. However, the Italian-American craves to face a real Brazilian jiu-jitsu threat, and it looks like he’s finally getting it against Almarwai.

He added:

“That’s why I love these matches. I love fighting someone that actually does jiu-jitsu and won’t just kick away and run away the whole time”

