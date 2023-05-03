Mikey Musumeci doesn’t want to be “stubborn” against Osamah Almarwai

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci admits that he can be a little stubborn at times when going for a submission he knows he can complete. Moving forward, however, the 26-year-old Italian-American star says he wants to be able to change up his game plan on the fly.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci addressed his stubbornness, especially in his last fight against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I’m not allowed to have in my mind a game plan or a goal. I’m just going to throw myself at my opponent, whatever submission there is I’m gonna go for and not be stubborn. If it’s not there, I move on. That’s my mindset.”

Musumeci took on Bayanduuren in January, and caught the Mongolian grappler in a heel hook. Bayanduuren refused to tap, so Musumeci continued to tear every ligament in his leg. In the end, the Mongolian reached the final bell, but sacrificed his health and well-being just to survive Musumeci’s onslaught.

This did not sit well with ‘Darth Rigatoni’, who felt like he should have abandoned the heel hook when his opponent clearly did not want to give up.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci will definitely look to make sure he adjusts and adapts in his next match, when he takes on IBJJF No Gi world champion ‘Osa’ Osamah Almarwai.

Musumeci and Almarwai lock horns at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the event as it happens in real-time.

Poll : 0 votes