Stamp Fairtex packing on the muscle for Ham Seo Hee showdown

At ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex gets a second shot at accomplishing the goal that she has been chasing down for some time.

With an incredible career in striking already behind her, having simultaneously held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, the Thai superstar made her transition to MMA with one thing in mind.

Dreaming of becoming a three-sport world champion, the 25-year old fell short in her first attempt against Angela Lee at ONE X last year. Rebounding with back-to-back victories over Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson, she will now face South Korea’s Ham Seo Hee in September, with the interim atomweight world championship on the line.

Throughout her transition to MMA, there’s been no secret about her opponent's best path to victory when they step inside the circle and go face-to-face with her.

With her elite striking foundation, many of her opponents have tried to take the fight to the ground to avoid standing and trading with the former double champ, but as she continues to round out her overall game, Stamp is confident that she can compete with anyone in the world.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, she spoke about her preparations for the next fight and how she has tailored them to the skill set of her upcoming opponent:

“I’ve been training in that [wrestling and grappling] because I want to get my muscles strong because her body is strong”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes